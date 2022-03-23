The city’s popular Eggstravaganza Egg Scramble makes its return on Saturday, April 16, at The Common, 100 First St. The event is free and open to Pittsfield children ages 2-11. Rain date is April 23.
The schedule according to age group follows: 10:30 a.m. for ages 9, 10 and 11; 10:40 a.m. for ages 7 and 8; 10:55 a.m. for ages 5 and 6; 11:10 a.m. for 4-year-olds; and 11:25 a.m. for ages 2 and 3.
A prize will be awarded in each age group for those who find the lucky golden egg. Balloon creations will be provided by BTC Entertainment and Mr. Bunny will make a special visit.
The event is sponsored by Greylock Federal Credit Union.