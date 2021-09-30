Elder Services of Berkshire County will be hosting a Medicare Virtual Seminar at noon Wednesday, Oct. 6, and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, via Zoom.
The presentation will include the basics of Medicare, who is covered and deadlines, Medicare coverage, Medicare supplements (Medigap), prescription drug coverage, Medicare Advantage, federal prescription drug plans, and a demonstration of Plan Finder.
Visit esbci.org to sign up under “Events and Important Information” or call 413-499-0524 and ask for the SHINE Program.