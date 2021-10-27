Elder Services of Berkshire County will be hosting virtual Medicare seminars at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, and noon Tuesday, Nov. 16, via Zoom.

The presentation will include basics of Medicare, who is covered and deadlines, Medicare coverage, Medicare supplements (Medigap), prescription drug coverage, Medicare Advantage, federal prescription drug plans, and a demonstration of Plan Finder.

To register, look for program links under “Events and Important Information” at esbci.org or call 413-499-0524 and ask for the SHINE Program.

Jeannie Maschino

