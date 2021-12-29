Elder Services of Berkshire County will be hosting a Medicare Virtual Seminar at noon Wednesday, Jan. 5, and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18.
The seminar will help those turning 65 to prepare for Medicare and select the appropriate coverage.
The presentation will include basics of Medicare, who is covered and deadlines, Medicare coverage, Medicare supplements (Medigap), prescription drug coverage, Medicare Advantage, federal prescription drug plans, and a demonstration of Plan Finder.
Bill Tarmey, a State Health Insurance Program counselor, will host the presentation.
Visit esbci.org to sign up under “Events and Important Information” or call Elder Services at 413-499-0524 and ask for the SHINE Program.