In spring 2022, Berkshire Community College enrolled 20 Afghan evacuees in a pilot program designed to teach them English and help assimilate them into American life. The program offered free morning and evening classes at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church as well as asynchronous instruction.
Sixteen of the 20 students, or 80 percent, completed the course, and more than half the students were employed at local businesses. Students who did not complete the course had found jobs, and the class schedule conflicted with their work schedule, according to Ana Suffish, director of the BCC Adult Learning Program.
BCC also sponsored a free summer experiential learning class for eight Afghan women, who were introduced to local cultural and recreational activities.
This fall, BCC will offer one class for beginner students. Class space is limited and is filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Classes and all materials are free, and there are no eligibility requirements.
Daycare for children ages 5 and under will be provided by CORI-checked volunteers.
Intermediate and advanced students may enroll in the Department of Secondary Education’s free English for Speakers of Other Languages classes, which are offered in several locations across the Commonwealth.
To enroll in classes or volunteer to assist with the program, call Suffish at 413-236-5260 or email asuffish@berkshirecc.edu.