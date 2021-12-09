The Berkshire Environmental Action Team will look back at 2021 at the Pittsfield Green Drinks meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, via Zoom.
The public is invited to join BEAT to discuss the organization's work of the last year and explore what comes next in "Looking Back/Looking Forward."
BEAT’s mission is to protect the environment for wildlife in support of the natural world. BEAT’s reach includes water quality monitoring, wildlife movement and phasing out fossil fuels.
To join the meeting, register at https://tinyurl.com/GreenDrinksDecember2021.