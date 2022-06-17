Self-proclaimed waste-reduction nerd Mary Stucklen will present "Reduce, Reuse and Rethink Your Trash" at Pittsfield Green Drinks' June event at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, via Zoom.
Stucklen will talk about all things waste: reducing your waste; easy ways to reuse; and how to compost and recycle effectively. She’ll also give out some simple tips and tricks that everyone can do to reduce the amount of waste they’re producing.
Pittsfield Green Drinks is sponsored by the Berkshire Environmental Action Team.
Registration is required at tinyurl.com/June2022-Green-Drinks.