Berkshire Community College will hold commencement exercises in person at 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 3, at Tanglewood in Lenox.
In a nod to those who graduated during the pandemic with virtual ceremonies, the event will honor students who completed degrees and certificates in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
This year’s valedictorian address will be delivered by Ethan Trautman, who completed a liberal arts degree last summer. Now age 18 — just 17 when he completed his degree — he is the youngest valedictorian ever to matriculate from BCC.
Trautman started taking dual enrollment classes as a 15-year-old student at Columbia High School in East Greenbush, N.Y. Acclimating well to BCC classes, he quickly accumulated college credits while enjoying the freedom of taking the classes he wanted to take, and says the liberal arts program helped him discover his passion for nursing.
He has completed 90 of 120 credit hours in the Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (RN to BSN) Program, made possible by an articulation agreement between BCC and University of Massachusetts-Amherst, and plans to take the remaining 30 credits online to complete his bachelor’s degree.
In his commencement speech, Trautman plans to talk about how being a dual-enrolled student was life-changing for him, and how it could be the same kind of opportunity for so many others.