Recent Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts graduate Ian Mosher will be the featured artist at MCLA-Pittsfield, 66 Allen St., for the entire month of October. An opening artist reception will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, during the city’s First Fridays Artswalk.
The show is a collection of Mosher's work that pays homage to Halloween. The exhibit centers on traditional and legendary monster themes, as well as unique visions that run through his mind.
View examples of his work at icmosher.wixsite.com/mysite/sculpture.