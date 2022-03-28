Pittsfield resident Courtney Gilardi announces an expert forum on the effects of wireless radiation from cell towers and other wireless technology at 7 p.m. Monday, March 28, via Zoom.
Gilardi will provide a progress report on the Pittsfield Board of Health's unanimous decision to issue a cease and desist order to Verizon to remove the cell tower that made her neighborhood sick and the pollinators disappear.
Panelists include Theodora Scarato, executive director, Environmental Health Trust; Martin Pall, EMF scientist; Elizabeth Kelley, executive producer, EMF Medical Conference, and director, International EMF Scientist Appeal; New Hampshire State Rep. Patrick Abrami; and Dr. Cindy Russell, director, Physicians for Safe Technology.
Attendees can pose questions via the chat. To register, visit tinyurl.com/2p8nwshe.