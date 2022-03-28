Pittsfield resident Courtney Gilardi announces an expert forum on the effects of wireless radiation from cell towers and other wireless technology at 7 p.m. Monday, March 28, via Zoom.

Gilardi will provide a progress report on the Pittsfield Board of Health's unanimous decision to issue a cease and desist order to Verizon to remove the cell tower that made her neighborhood sick and the pollinators disappear.

Panelists include Theodora Scarato, executive director, Environmental Health Trust; Martin Pall, EMF scientist; Elizabeth Kelley, executive producer, EMF Medical Conference, and director, International EMF Scientist Appeal; New Hampshire State Rep. Patrick Abrami; and  Dr. Cindy Russell, director, Physicians for Safe Technology.

Attendees can pose questions via the chat. To register, visit tinyurl.com/2p8nwshe.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.