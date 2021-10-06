CozQuest, Downtown Pittsfield Inc., and the city's Office of Cultural Development will be presenting a Fall Festival from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at The Common during the final Pittsfield Farmers Market of the season.
The event will feature makers, bakers and farmers, yoga, arts and crafts, train rides with the Roaming Railroad, beer tasting, fall-themed workouts for kids and adults, live music, and food.
As part of its Indoors Out! series, Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. is sponsoring CozQuest’s latest Small Business Treasure Hunt. Visit cozquest.com/fallfest.html for more information.