The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Berkshire County will hold its next eight-week Family-to-Family class from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Feb. 3. The free course will be held virtually via Zoom.
This class is for families, partners and friends of individuals over age 18 living with a mental illness. The course is designed to facilitate a better understanding of mental illnesses, increase coping skills and empower participants to become advocates for their family members.
The course is taught by trained family members who have lived with this experience, and will include current information about self-care, communication skills and making choices for recovery.
To register, email namibc@namibc.org.