Roots Rising's teen-run Pittsfield Farmers Market opens for its 10th anniversary season on Saturday, May 14. The market will run weekly, rain or shine, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 8, at the First Street Common.
Shoppers will find fresh, local and seasonal fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, cheese, baked goods, flowers, artisan goods, as well as live music and children’s activities.
Second Saturdays, a new monthly feature offered in partnership with CozQuest and the city’s Cultural Development Office, will include a Makers Market, kids' yoga, obstacle courses, the Roaming Railroad, community workshops, contests, and more.
The market accepts SNAP, HIP, WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program benefits as well as debit and credit cards. The Market Match food justice program doubles SNAP, WIC and senior benefits.
The market also hosts a Giving Table, where shoppers and vendors can gift food to be donated to local pantries and shelters.
Lastly, Summer Eats at the Pittsfield Farmers Market will provide free, healthy lunches to all youth under the age of 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 2 to Aug. 20.