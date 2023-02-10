Pittsfield: February flu clinics scheduled

The city's Health Department will be hosting two public flu clinics for anyone seeking flu vaccinations. Preregistration is not required but is available for each clinic.
The first clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Epworth Arms Apartments, 350 West St. Preregister at tinyurl.com/264e42h7.
The second clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Capitol Square Apartments, 379 North St. Preregister at tinyurl.com/mrxnsths.
Individuals are asked to bring a form of identification and health insurance to assist with the onsite registration process. Additionally, short-sleeved shirts are encouraged to ensure easier access for vaccinations.
Those who need assistance with preregistration or for more information, call 413-448-9852.