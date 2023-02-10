<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: February flu clinics scheduled

The city's Health Department will be hosting two public flu clinics for anyone seeking flu vaccinations. Preregistration is not required but is available for each clinic.

The first clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Epworth Arms Apartments, 350 West St. Preregister at tinyurl.com/264e42h7.

The second clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Capitol Square Apartments, 379 North St. Preregister at tinyurl.com/mrxnsths.

Individuals are asked to bring a form of identification and health insurance to assist with the onsite registration process. Additionally, short-sleeved shirts are encouraged to ensure easier access for vaccinations.

Those who need assistance with preregistration or for more information, call 413-448-9852.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

