All-Ways Moving & Storage Company Inc. invites the community to celebrate the season of giving and place a smile on the face of a child in Berkshire County by helping to fill a moving truck with unwrapped toys and gifts.
Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, beginning Monday, Dec. 6, through Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Look for the decorated truck at All-Ways Moving, 241 West Housatonic St., the driveway next to Parkside Auto next to Clapp Park. Information: 413-499-1577.