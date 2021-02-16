The Berkshire Jewish Film Festival's "winterFlicks" online series continues with "Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story" available Thursday, Feb. 18, through Monday, March 1. All ticket sale proceeds will be donated to the food pantry at South Congregational Church.
Filmmakers and food lovers Jen and Grant dive into the issue of waste from farm, through retail, all the way to the back of their own fridge. They pledge to quit grocery shopping cold turkey and survive only on foods that would otherwise be thrown away.
The next film, "Love in Suspenders," will be available March 8 to 22.
Tickets cost $10. Information and access are available at berkshirejewishfilmfestival.org and 413-445-4872, ext. 10.