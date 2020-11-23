The Berkshire Jewish Film Festival continues its 34th virtual season with "winterFlicks." A special documentary film, "Never Stand Still: Dancing at Jacob’s Pillow,” will be available for viewing until midnight Tuesday, Nov. 24, at berkshirejewishfilmfestival.org.
The documentary features performances by world-renowned dancers interwoven with interviews, behind-the-scenes insights, and rare archival footage.
All profits will be donated to Jacob’s Pillow to help the rebuilding effort for the Doris Duke Theater.