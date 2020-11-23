Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

The Berkshire Jewish Film Festival continues its 34th virtual season with "winterFlicks." A special documentary film, "Never Stand Still: Dancing at Jacob’s Pillow,” will be available for viewing until midnight Tuesday, Nov. 24, at berkshirejewishfilmfestival.org.

The documentary features performances by world-renowned dancers interwoven with interviews, behind-the-scenes insights, and rare archival footage. 

All profits will be donated to Jacob’s Pillow to help the rebuilding effort for the Doris Duke Theater.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

