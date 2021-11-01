The Berkshire County Historical Society is collaborating with the Little Cinema at the Berkshire Museum to present a series of three films related to Herman Melville and regional history. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and films begin at 7 p.m.

Films include "Call Us Ishmael" on Friday, Nov. 5, followed by a talk by Michael Hoberman, author and professor of English studies at Fitchburg State University; "The Act of Reading" on Saturday, Nov. 6, followed by a Q&A with director Mark Blumberg; and "Borderland: The Life and Times of Blanche Ames Ames" on Saturday, Nov. 13, followed by a Q&A via Zoom with writer and narrator Kate Klise.

All Berkshire Museum visitors ages 2 and older are required to wear a protective face covering regardless of vaccination status. The Little Cinema is currently operating at a reduced capacity.

Tickets are available at tinyurl.com/syzkeux5 or at the Little Cinema box office; $5 for BCHS and Berkshire Museum members, $7 for non-members.

For more information, contact BCHS at 413-442-1793.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

