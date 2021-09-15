The Pittsfield Police Department has issued a traffic advisory for the Morningside neighborhood effective Thursday Sept. 16.
A production company will be filming in the area of Morningside Community School on Burbank Street. Motorists are asked to avoid the area between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. as the following sections of road will be closed:
Burbank Street from First Street to Spring Street; Second Street from Orchard Street to Burbank; Cherry Street from Tyler to the Morningside School driveway; and Smith Street.
Morningside Community School will operate as normal, but access will be limited to the Cherry Street parking lot entrances, and only from the southern end of Cherry Street.