Enjoy brand new indoor art shows and artist receptions during the First Fridays Artswalk from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5.
Hotel on North, 297 North St., will feature "When Worlds Collide" by Scott Taylor, and the Brothership Building window at 141 North St, curated by IS183 Art School of the Berkshires, will feature “Little Kids, Big Issues” by Stephanie VanBramer.
Artists in the Guild of Berkshire Artists will show their work in a show titled "Plein Air in the Berkshires" at TKG Real Estate, 137 North St.
Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts Pittsfield at 66 Allen St. will feature an art show of faces by Dana Schildkraut, and the Unitarian Universalist Church, 175 Wendell Ave., will present a show by mother-daughter team, Kerry and Kamille Hylton.
The Berkshire Art Association will present "Distillations, An Art Show," at the Lichtenstein Center for the Arts, 28 Renne Ave.
The November Artswalk will also highlight art celebrating Cultural Appreciation Week 2021 in the windows of Berkshire Juvenile Court, 190 North St.
A virtual walking tour of art, including all of Pittsfield’s Paintboxes, is available by downloading the Downtown Pittsfield app on cell phones. The virtual tour will guide art-seekers to downtown murals at 443 North St. and Melville Street.
All art exhibits are on display in participating venues throughout the month. Visit FirstFridaysArtswalk.com for more information and a listing and map of participating artists and locations.