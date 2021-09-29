The First Fridays Artswalk from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, will offer new indoor art shows and opening receptions, downtown murals, live music, and an original video art show.
Downtown Pittsfield Inc. will present free outdoor performances from 5 to 7 p.m. as part of Indoors Out! Music on North.
From 7:30 to 9 p.m., the Colonial Theatre, 111 South St., will host the “On The Wall Video Art Show." This outdoor show of video art created by nine local artists will be projected on the south wall of the Colonial Theatre.
All art exhibits are on display in participating venues throughout the month.
Visit FirstFridaysArtswalk.com to view a listing and map of participating artists and locations or download the Downtown Pittsfield mobile app to take a self-guided tour on a GPS-enabled mobile device.