First Fridays Artswalk in Downtown Pittsfield will feature brand new indoor art shows, murals, an open studio, and Artscape’s Pittsfield Paintboxes from 5 to 8 tonight. Exhibits can be viewed all month long.
An opening reception for "The Chase/Graubard Show" will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at The Lichtenstein Center for the Arts, 28 Renne Ave. The exhibit featuring painted works by married couple Karen Chase and Paul Graubard will remain on view until Sept. 25.
One of their collaborations, "Hongera Obama, Tanzanian Congratulations," will be silently auctioned with proceeds donated to the restoration of the Clinton AME Zion Church in Great Barrington. The silent auction is available in person at the Lichtenstein or email slemme@cityofpittsfield.org for information on how to bid on the item.
All exhibit locations can be viewed at FirstFridaysArtswalk.com, or download the PocketSights app to follow a virtual walking tour on a cell phone.