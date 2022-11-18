<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pittsfield: Artswalk features wreath art auction

The Holiday First Fridays Artswalk will offer art shows, opening receptions, open studios, and community art-making from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in downtown Pittsfield. Most art will be on display all month long.

The wreath art auction makes its return to the Lichtenstein Center for the Arts, 28 Renne Ave. Dozens of local artists and members of the Springside Greenhouse Group have create one-of-a-kind, original holiday wreaths, centerpieces, kissing balls, and more.

The preview party begins at 5 p.m. and the live auction will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door for a suggested donation of $10. Light food and beverages will be available.

All proceeds from the sale of these original works of art will be donated to the South Congregational Church’s food pantry.

The Berkshire Art Center, 141 North St., will host a free family drop-in holiday art activity from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.

Drop-in ornament making will be offered from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Lee Bank, 75 North St.

The artists at the historic Clock Tower will host a holiday open studios event from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4 and 5. The Clock Tower Studios are located on the third floor of the Clock Tower Business Center, 75 South Church St. Information: clocktowerartists.com.

For a complete list of exhibits, visit firstfridaysartswalk.com or download the Downtown Pittsfield app to follow a virtual walking tour.

The Holiday First Fridays Artswalk is being held in conjunction with Downtown Pittsfield Inc.’s Festive Frolic. Information: 413-443-6501.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all