Pittsfield: Artswalk features wreath art auction

The Holiday First Fridays Artswalk will offer art shows, opening receptions, open studios, and community art-making from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in downtown Pittsfield. Most art will be on display all month long.
The wreath art auction makes its return to the Lichtenstein Center for the Arts, 28 Renne Ave. Dozens of local artists and members of the Springside Greenhouse Group have create one-of-a-kind, original holiday wreaths, centerpieces, kissing balls, and more.
The preview party begins at 5 p.m. and the live auction will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door for a suggested donation of $10. Light food and beverages will be available.
All proceeds from the sale of these original works of art will be donated to the South Congregational Church’s food pantry.
The Berkshire Art Center, 141 North St., will host a free family drop-in holiday art activity from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
Drop-in ornament making will be offered from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Lee Bank, 75 North St.
The artists at the historic Clock Tower will host a holiday open studios event from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4 and 5. The Clock Tower Studios are located on the third floor of the Clock Tower Business Center, 75 South Church St. Information: clocktowerartists.com.
For a complete list of exhibits, visit firstfridaysartswalk.com or download the Downtown Pittsfield app to follow a virtual walking tour.
The Holiday First Fridays Artswalk is being held in conjunction with Downtown Pittsfield Inc.’s Festive Frolic. Information: 413-443-6501.