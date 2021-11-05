Berkshire Community College joins Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts to hold an all-day First-Generation Student Celebration on Monday, Nov. 8, plus an opportunity for students to visit MCLA on Wednesday, Nov. 10.
First-generation, or “first-gen,” students are the first in their families to attend or graduate from college.
The event is held in collaboration with TRIO (Talent, Resources, Initiative, Opportunity) Student Support Services, the Center for First-Generation Student Success and the Berkshire Community College Foundation.
Participants, who can partake in most activities in person or via Zoom, will have the opportunity to hear about student success stories; learn about TRIO, library, and other student success resources; participate in a strategic planning meeting; attend a student art show; and visit MCLA.
For a complete listing of events, registration and to access Zoom links, visit berkshirecc.edu/firstgen. The first five students who register and attend will receive a $25 gift card.