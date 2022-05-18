The Pittsfield Conservation Commission, in collaboration with Lyon Aviation, will sponsor a free fishing derby for youth age 14 and under from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Wild Acres Conservation Area off South Mountain Road. The accessible trail down to the pond is open.

The first 100 children will receive a free food voucher; food will also be available for purchase from Ozzie’s Steak & Eggs.

Onota Fishing Club volunteers will assist with baiting, dressing fish, tips and techniques, and other related activities. Bait will be provided. Trophies will be awarded at noon to those who catch the largest fish.

The event will be held rain or shine. For more information, contact Becky Manship at 413-499-9371.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.