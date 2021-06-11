The Berkshire County Historical Society will present a lecture on the use of original source documents in Herman Melville biographical research at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at Arrowhead, 780 Holmes Road.
The lecture, presented by retired New York State archivist Warren F. Broderick, examines what original records are, why researchers should consult them, and where they can be found.
The lecture is free for BCHS members, $10 for non-members. For reservations, visit mobydick.org or call 413-442-1792.
All visitors will be required to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccine status. Visitors will not be required to wear masks outdoors on the grounds.