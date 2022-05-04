Travel back to the Gilded Age with the Berkshire Music School for a benefit cocktail party and concert by Vienna-based fortepianist Daniel Adam Maltz at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at Wheatleigh in Lenox.
The program will feature the work of Haydn, Mozart, Beethoven, and Schubert on a historic fortepiano in Wheatleigh’s Great Hall. All proceeds will go towards Berkshire Music School's need-based financial aid program.
For tickets, visit berkshiremusicschool.org/box-office or call 413-442-1411.
Maltz will give a lecture, demonstration and masterclass exploring the fortepiano, repertoire, and the similarities and differences to the modern piano at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at Berkshire Music School's Taft Recital Hall.
To purchase tickets with the suggested $25 donation, visit berkshiremusicschool.org/box-office, or call 413-442-1411 to pay-what-you-can.