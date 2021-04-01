Volunteers are needed from the Pittsfield, Holyoke, Springfield, and Greenfield areas to help review cases involving children who are placed in the custody of the state.
The Foster Care Review Unit makes decisions regarding children who are placed in foster care for six months or longer, assessing how well their needs are being met and what progress has been made toward establishing them in a permanent living situation.
A volunteer from the community is one member of the three-person panels that make these decisions. Foster care reviews typically last 30 to 90 minutes and are being conducted remotely during the pandemic.
Volunteers need to be 18 years or older and must participate in pre-service training that is currently being conducted remotely. For an application and further information, contact Lashanda Stone at Lashanda.Stone@Mass.Gov.