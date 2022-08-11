18 Degrees will offer Massachusetts Approach to Partnerships in Parenting training for people interested in becoming a foster family. The training will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 13 through Oct. 13, via Zoom.
The training will help participants prepare to welcome a child who has experienced trauma, be in partnership with birth families and overcome the challenges of being a foster parent.
An application and interview are required prior to starting. Contact 18 Degrees at info@18degreesma.org or 413-448-8281.