PITTSFIELD — Fundraising for the Pittsfield Fourth of July Parade is underway. A total of $27,803 has been raised toward the Parade Committee’s goal of $85,000.
The parade will step off at 10 a.m. Monday, July 4, in downtown Pittsfield. This year’s theme is “Back with A Bang.”
Donations can be made online at pittsfieldparade.com, dropped off at The Eagle at The Clock Tower Business Park, or mailed to Pittsfield Parade Committee Inc., P.O. Box 1738, Pittsfield, MA 01202, or Pittsfield Parade, c/o The Berkshire Eagle, 75 South Church St., Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Today's gifts:
• Anonymous $3
• Ellen & Joe Fabino $100
• Thanks for all you do, Judith Hopper $25
• Gene & Justyna Carlson $25
• Apple & Albano & James Donovan, CPAs $150
• MYCOM Federal Credit Union $100
• JMT Brokerage Inc. $150
• Michael Fabrizzio MD PC $150
• Dery Funeral Home $150
• John Schreiber $50
• Tom Sulock $50
• Steven Carver $25
• Fran & Gene Nadeau $25
• Dr. Natalya Yantovsky DMD, PC $100
• Francis & Virginia $25
• Hinsdale Lions Club $100
• Jones Trophy $100
• Hill Engineers $300
• Guido's $300
• Unistress $1,000
• JH Maxymillian $1,000
• SK Design Group Inc. $100
• Anonymous $20
• Claudia E. Wells $100
• Bonnie Heisler $25
• David L. Smith $100
• Garfield & Bonnie Galant $25
• Hayden Bradley $50
• Wheeler & Taylor Inc. $150
• Oliver Auto Body $100
• MacFarlane Office Products $150
• Balance Rock Investment Group $1,000
• Renee Procopio $50
• For the children of Pittsfield $25
• Paula Cooke $100
• J J $25
• Brian Wise $25
• Jane & Larry Pellish $25
• Joe & MaryLou Trzcinka $40
• Jane Braus $100
• Joanne Barker $25
• Marie & Mark Matthews $25
• Paul & Elaine Rocheleau $25
• Anonymous $100
• A Parade Fan $25
• The Landes Family $25
• Anonymous $15
• Nancy McNabb $25
• Joe & Nancy Tirrell $50
• Pat & Lee Lester $50
• Joseph McCusker $25
• Ed & Cindy Helitzer $25
• Dick & Dana Noble $50
• The May Family $250
• George & Patty Kellar and Family $50
• John & Marilynn Sargent $25
• James Barrese & Marie Cavanaugh $25
• Jim & Pat Mazzeo $25
• David & Marianne Hall $100
• Larry & Linda Herzig - For the Memories $50
• Peter Angelini $50
• We Love A Parade $25
• Pat Boudreau $25
• David & Sandra Zink $25
• Margaret Ward $10
• Ann Phillips $50
• Floriana & John Fitzgerald $150
• Ron & Carolyn Rousseau $25
• Mimi Esposito $25
• Lynn & Ken Myers $100
• Bonnie & Dick Valenti $100
• The Library Lady $25
• Lucille $25
• John & Kate Barber $50
• Connie Metall $25
• Howie & Pat Jones $25
• Anonymous $25
• Thanks again for the best parade ever! $25
• Paul & Carol Charow $25
• Anonymous $25
• June Marketonis $50
• Welcome back! Our family has missed you - Lorri & Larry Allessio $50
• Judy Tobler & Family $30
• Rose Marie Ladley $50
• Pat Woodlock $100
• Anonymous $5
• Gene & Dolly $100
• Ann & John Galt $50
• Anonymous $25
• Julee & Allan Cassidy $25
• A J Henry $25
• Happy 4th! $25
• John & Lorraine Tinger $25
• Allen & Valerie Hyman in honor of Kate $100
• Turner Auto Repair & Employees $250
• Bane Care (Sugar Hill, Springside & Craneville Place) $1,000
• Greylock Federal Credit Union $1,500
• Greylock Insurance Agency $1,500
In Memory Of
• Jeff Hunt from Wretched Mess Garage $25
• Winifred & William O'Brien Garvey, always with us at the parade, from MaryEllen $100
• Jeff Hunt from Steve, Kim Cheryl, Jim, Nancy & Shaun $300
• The General - Robert E. Lee $25
• Inez & Joseph Rossi and Suzanne & Robert Ross $50
• Isabel Deming Albert $50
• Gram & Melissa from Daniel Connors $40
• Rick Petricca $100
• Jean Barber Librizzi $25
• Jean Bolio, Love Gogg, Nana & Papa $50
• Ron Monteleone $50
• Jeff King from Joanne & Pete Rowett $50
• My son Jeff, who worked on the parade committee for many years and greeting the bands $50
• Jim Cota $25
• Maureen Henault from Delores & Keith Dapper $50
• Maureen Henault from Marcia DeFazio $50
• Tom Laureyns & Paul Gould Sr. $25
• Dorothy Wilson, a longtime parade volunteer $50
• Jeff Hunt from Dianne Dinicola $50
• Our son Dennis $25
• Bob Bates $100
• Joseph Gai $30
• Keith Murray from Sarah, Margaret, Rick, Joe, Cheryl & Annie $25
• Bob Boland $100
• Deceased members of the McClure & Quadrozzi Families, Love, Nora & Don $50
• Loretta & Art Petell, who loved the parade $25
• Michael Vincent from your family $25
Today's total: $14,418
Total to date: $27,803
To reach goal: $57,197