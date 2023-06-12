Parade fund gains $10,755

PITTSFIELD — Fundraising for the Pittsfield Fourth of July Parade is underway. A total of $29,920 has been raised toward the Parade Committee’s goal of $100,000.
The parade will step off at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, in downtown Pittsfield. This year’s theme is “Stars, Stripes and Smiles — In the Berkshires.”
Donations can be made online at pittsfieldparade.com, dropped off at The Eagle at the Clock Tower Business Park, or mailed to Pittsfield Parade Committee Inc., P.O. Box 1738, Pittsfield, MA 01202, or Pittsfield Parade, c/o The Berkshire Eagle, 75 South Church St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Donations of $25 or more will receive a free parade poster.
The committee welcomes but must approve fundraising events. Call the parade headquarters at 413-447-7763 with questions and ideas or attend one of the remaining parade planning meetings at 7 p.m. Wednesdays, June 14 and 28, at the Polish Falcon Club, 32 Bel Air Ave.
TODAY'S GIFTS
Ron Rousseau $25
MayAnn Minella - Always a fun day. $25
For everyone who loves a parade $30
Ann & Phil Tierney $25
Marilyn Desoe $25
Cindy Haven $25
Libby & Jim Herland $25
Janie & Larry Pellish $25
Rob & Barbara $100
A Parade Fan $25
Lynn & Ken Myers $100
Jim & Pat Mazzeo $25
Everybody enjoy the day! $25
I loved seeing my son's red firetruck with my grandchildren waving their flags on it. $100
Paul & Elaine Rocheleau $25
Anonymous $25
Michael Fabrizio MD PC $150
Anonymous $100
Charles Pero $25
Balance Rock Investment Group $1,000
Unico of Pittsfield $1,500
Anonymous $50
Patricia Harris $100
Ray Murray Inc. $150
R. Joseph Schorge $25
Celebrate the Day! $25
Donald & Marion Lathrop $100
Joshua Cutler $25
Lombardi, Clairmont & Keegan $300
Wheeler & Taylor Insurance Company $150
Laborers Local 473 $500
Berkshire Theatre Group Inc. $300
Joseph Biagini $100
MyCom Federal Credit Union $300
All-Ways Moving, Inc $300
Cohen, Kinne, Valicenti & Cook LLP $500
Hill Engineers, Architects, Planners Inc. $300
The Pittsfield Co-Operative Bank $2,500
Petricca Industries $1,000
IN MEMORY OF
Dennis Archambeault, love Mom, Dad, Sisters & Brothers $25
Cathy, Renee and Tut Procopio, who all loved going to the 4th of July Parade $50
Our Dad, Bob Quattrochi, who loved Pittsfield and the parade. $100
Jack Coonrad, member of the Ghent Band $100
Anna Mae DeCarlo $25
Thomas Angelini $50
Bob Wilson. I will always love you from Barb $50
My Dad & Mom, who loved the parade. Love, Chris $50
Joe Dahrouge $25
Our Parents $100
Ellen Young $25
Michael R. Vincent, from your family $25
Today's total: $10,755
Total to date: $29,920
To reach goal: $70,080