Pittsfield Fourth of July Parade

Parade fund gains $10,755

PITTSFIELD — Fundraising for the Pittsfield Fourth of July Parade is underway. A total of $29,920 has been raised toward the Parade Committee’s goal of $100,000.

The parade will step off at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, in downtown Pittsfield. This year’s theme is “Stars, Stripes and Smiles — In the Berkshires.”

Donations can be made online at pittsfieldparade.com, dropped off at The Eagle at the Clock Tower Business Park, or mailed to Pittsfield Parade Committee Inc., P.O. Box 1738, Pittsfield, MA 01202, or Pittsfield Parade, c/o The Berkshire Eagle, 75 South Church St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Donations of $25 or more will receive a free parade poster.

The committee welcomes but must approve fundraising events. Call the parade headquarters at 413-447-7763 with questions and ideas or attend one of the remaining parade planning meetings at 7 p.m. Wednesdays, June 14 and 28, at the Polish Falcon Club, 32 Bel Air Ave.

TODAY'S GIFTS

Ron Rousseau $25

MayAnn Minella - Always a fun day. $25

For everyone who loves a parade $30

Ann & Phil Tierney $25

Marilyn Desoe $25

Cindy Haven $25

Libby & Jim Herland $25

Janie & Larry Pellish $25

Rob & Barbara $100

A Parade Fan $25

Lynn & Ken Myers $100

Jim & Pat Mazzeo $25

Everybody enjoy the day! $25

I loved seeing my son's red firetruck with my grandchildren waving their flags on it. $100

Paul & Elaine Rocheleau $25

Anonymous $25

Michael Fabrizio MD PC $150

Anonymous $100

Charles Pero $25

Balance Rock Investment Group $1,000

Unico of Pittsfield $1,500

Anonymous $50

Patricia Harris $100

Ray Murray Inc. $150

R. Joseph Schorge $25

Celebrate the Day! $25

Donald & Marion Lathrop $100

Joshua Cutler $25

Lombardi, Clairmont & Keegan $300

Wheeler & Taylor Insurance Company $150

Laborers Local 473 $500

Berkshire Theatre Group Inc. $300

Joseph Biagini $100

MyCom Federal Credit Union $300

All-Ways Moving, Inc $300

Cohen, Kinne, Valicenti & Cook LLP $500

Hill Engineers, Architects, Planners Inc. $300

The Pittsfield Co-Operative Bank $2,500

Petricca Industries $1,000

IN MEMORY OF

Dennis Archambeault, love Mom, Dad, Sisters & Brothers $25

Cathy, Renee and Tut Procopio, who all loved going to the 4th of July Parade $50

Our Dad, Bob Quattrochi, who loved Pittsfield and the parade. $100

Jack Coonrad, member of the Ghent Band $100

Anna Mae DeCarlo $25

Thomas Angelini $50

Bob Wilson. I will always love you from Barb $50

My Dad & Mom, who loved the parade. Love, Chris $50

Joe Dahrouge $25

Our Parents $100

Ellen Young $25

Michael R. Vincent, from your family $25

Today's total: $10,755

Total to date: $29,920

To reach goal: $70,080

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

