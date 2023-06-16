Pittsfield Fourth of July Parade donations

PITTSFIELD — Fundraising for the Pittsfield Fourth of July Parade is underway. A total of $34,824.24 has been raised toward the Parade Committee’s goal of $100,000.
The parade will step off at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, in downtown Pittsfield. This year’s theme is “Stars, Stripes and Smiles — In the Berkshires.”
Donations can be made online at pittsfieldparade.com, dropped off at The Eagle at the Clock Tower Business Park, or mailed to Pittsfield Parade Committee Inc., P.O. Box 1738, Pittsfield, MA 01202, or Pittsfield Parade, c/o The Berkshire Eagle, 75 South Church St., Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Donations of $25 or more will receive a free parade poster.
The committee welcomes but must approve fundraising events. Call the parade headquarters at 413-447-7763 with questions and ideas or attend the parade planning meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at the Polish Falcon Club, 32 Bel Air Ave.
TODAY’S GIFTS
Greg Hanford $20
Miller Supply $150
Jeanne Kempthorne $50
Aaronson & Mach PC $150
Nate & Maria Zuckerman $25
Jeanne McBride $25
BHS -2022 5K road race donations $1,069.24
Dr. Natalya Yantovsky DMD $100
Christine Codella $25
John McLaughlin III $100
Berkshire Gas $1,000
Hancock Volunteer Fire Department $50
Hillcrest Educational Centers $500
The Landes Family $25
Ellen & Joe Fabino $100
Mary Ellen O'Connor $150
Mark & Marie Matthews $25
Love the parade, The Hopper Family $50
Charles Sawyer $25
Anonymous $100
Anonymous $100
For a great parade! $10
Francis & Virginia Vahle $25
Anonymous $25
Anonymous, Thank You $50
June Marketonis $50
J J $25
David & Susan Mongue $50
Anonymous $25
In honor of Chad, Courtney, Cara, Brooke, Mia & Rowan. Love, A J $25
Dick & Linda Murphy $50
Mimi Esposito $10
Mary Ross $50
Judy Bellora $25
Julee Cassidy $25
Lorraine Moresi $25
IN MEMORY OF
Timothy & Walter Conant $50
Keith Murray from grandchildren Ben, Katie, Emily, Tim, Dylan, Jake, & Sienna $50
Jim Cota $25
Raymond F. Burke $100
Janet Kerwood $25
Edwin & Betty Corbin and Donald & Thelma Wilker $40
Murchie Bell $100
My parents, Gordon & Marguerite Bailey, and my brother Brian $20
The 4th of July driver in parade, Bob Foley, from Judy & Chukie Scalise $25
Ray Brien $35
Barbara Milensky $25
Liz Zawistowski $75
Dave O'Brien Sr., Happy 50th Anniversary on July 4th. We love and miss you. $25
Today's total: $4,904.24
Total to date: $34,824.24
To reach goal: $65,175.76