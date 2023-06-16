<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield Fourth of July

Pittsfield Fourth of July Parade donations

PITTSFIELD — Fundraising for the Pittsfield Fourth of July Parade is underway. A total of $34,824.24 has been raised toward the Parade Committee’s goal of $100,000.

The parade will step off at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, in downtown Pittsfield. This year’s theme is “Stars, Stripes and Smiles — In the Berkshires.”

Donations can be made online at pittsfieldparade.com, dropped off at The Eagle at the Clock Tower Business Park, or mailed to Pittsfield Parade Committee Inc., P.O. Box 1738, Pittsfield, MA 01202, or Pittsfield Parade, c/o The Berkshire Eagle, 75 South Church St., Pittsfield, MA 01201.

Donations of $25 or more will receive a free parade poster.

The committee welcomes but must approve fundraising events. Call the parade headquarters at 413-447-7763 with questions and ideas or attend the parade planning meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at the Polish Falcon Club, 32 Bel Air Ave.

TODAY’S GIFTS

Greg Hanford $20

Miller Supply $150

Jeanne Kempthorne $50

Aaronson & Mach PC $150

Nate & Maria Zuckerman $25

Jeanne McBride $25

BHS -2022 5K road race donations $1,069.24

Dr. Natalya Yantovsky DMD $100

Christine Codella $25

John McLaughlin III $100

Berkshire Gas $1,000

Hancock Volunteer Fire Department $50

Hillcrest Educational Centers $500

The Landes Family $25

Ellen & Joe Fabino $100

Mary Ellen O'Connor $150

Mark & Marie Matthews $25

Love the parade, The Hopper Family $50

Charles Sawyer $25

Anonymous $100

Anonymous $100

For a great parade! $10

Francis & Virginia Vahle $25

Anonymous $25

Anonymous, Thank You $50

June Marketonis $50

J J $25

David & Susan Mongue $50

Anonymous $25

In honor of Chad, Courtney, Cara, Brooke, Mia & Rowan. Love, A J $25

Dick & Linda Murphy $50

Mimi Esposito $10

Mary Ross $50

Judy Bellora $25

Julee Cassidy $25

Lorraine Moresi $25

IN MEMORY OF

Timothy & Walter Conant $50

Keith Murray from grandchildren Ben, Katie, Emily, Tim, Dylan, Jake, & Sienna $50

Jim Cota $25

Raymond F. Burke $100

Janet Kerwood $25

Edwin & Betty Corbin and Donald & Thelma Wilker $40

Murchie Bell $100

My parents, Gordon & Marguerite Bailey, and my brother Brian $20

The 4th of July driver in parade, Bob Foley, from Judy & Chukie Scalise $25

Ray Brien $35

Barbara Milensky $25

Liz Zawistowski $75

Dave O'Brien Sr., Happy 50th Anniversary on July 4th. We love and miss you. $25

Today's total: $4,904.24

Total to date: $34,824.24

To reach goal: $65,175.76

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

