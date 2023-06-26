Parade fund more than halfway to goal

PITTSFIELD — Fundraising for the Pittsfield Fourth of July Parade is underway. A total of $51,230.68 has been raised toward the Parade Committee’s goal of $100,000.
The parade will step off at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, in downtown Pittsfield. This year’s theme is “Stars, Stripes and Smiles — In the Berkshires.”
Donations can be made online at pittsfieldparade.com, dropped off at The Eagle at the Clock Tower Business Park, or mailed to Pittsfield Parade Committee Inc., P.O. Box 1738, Pittsfield, MA 01202, or Pittsfield Parade, c/o The Berkshire Eagle, 75 South Church St., Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Donations of $25 or more will receive a free parade poster.
The committee welcomes but must approve fundraising events. Call the parade headquarters at 413-447-7763 with questions and ideas.
TODAY'S GIFTS
Steven Valenti $100
Interprint Inc. $500
Adams Community Bank $1,000
Cavallero Plastics Inc. $1,000
Anonymous $20
East Coast Refinishing & Surface Stripping Inc. $300
Brazee & Huban $150
Pittsfield Precious Metals $150
Jim Cawse & Marietta Rapetti Cawse $50
Garfield & Bonnie Galant $50
Liz Thomas & Family $100
Debbie Storie $150
Berkshire United Way $500
Martin, Hochberg & Cianflone $1,500
John Sarkisian $100
Laurie Lambert $25
Nili Talis $25
Guinevere Griswold $25
Daniel Schenker $25
Courtney, Lee & Hamel PC $500
Pittsfield Lions Club $150
Brennan Moving and More $150
Bill & Rose Ann Sturgeon $50
Len & Laurie Robert $50
Catherine & Dick Roberts $40
The Martin Family $25
Floriana & John Fitzgerald $200
Peter & Kate Murphy $100
Marita & David Glodt $300
Sheila Irvin $25
Library Lady $25
John & Lorraine Tinger $25
Always a Great Parade $50
Ms. M. Patricia Fasce $50
Joann & Lee Hauge $25
In honor of Erica $25
In thanksgiving for my grandchildren, Madelyn & Drew Wendling and Calista May Dailey $50
Sheppard & Linda Faber $25
John & Kate Barber $50
Dick & Eric $100
Nancy & Ray $50
Michael Taylor $50
Grampies Hot Dogs $50
Haddad Auto Group $2,500
Pittsfield Pipers $1,500
O'Connell Oil Associates $500
The Hurwit Family $25
Nancy DeForest $25
Tammy Risley $25
Thank You for Our Great Parade $25
Cynthia Taylor $50
Greylock Insurance Agency $1,000
Greylock Federal Credit Union $1,500
Chris May Builders Inc. $100
Lt. John N. Truden VFW Post 448 $500
IN MEMORY OF
Glen Bean $50
Barbara Kurek, she loved the parade, From Richard Kurek $100
Keith Murray, from Sarah, Rick, Margaret, Joe, Annie & Cheryl $25
Ron Monteleone $50
Carolyn Eastland & Archie Dunham $50
My brother, Greg, and my parents, Kaygee & Jack Noonan, love Nancy and Ray $50
Joe & Ruth Melle $25
Our Aunts & Uncles who loved the parade, from Jeff & Gina $25
Linda Henderson, from Walt Henderson & family and friends $100
Mr. Joseph Poupore, Mrs. Lillian Poupore & Mrs. Margaret M. Gregory $126.44
Russell White, from Claudia & Peter $25
Frank & Barbara Russo and Frank & Sophi Vallone $25
My Daughter, Jennifer Beaudin $25
My Brother, Raymond R. Ely $20
Mildred Murray $25
Today's total: $16,406.44
Total to date: $51,230.68
To reach goal: $48,769.32