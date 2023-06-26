<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pittsfield Fourth of July

Parade fund more than halfway to goal

PITTSFIELD — Fundraising for the Pittsfield Fourth of July Parade is underway. A total of $51,230.68 has been raised toward the Parade Committee’s goal of $100,000.

The parade will step off at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, in downtown Pittsfield. This year’s theme is “Stars, Stripes and Smiles — In the Berkshires.”

Donations can be made online at pittsfieldparade.com, dropped off at The Eagle at the Clock Tower Business Park, or mailed to Pittsfield Parade Committee Inc., P.O. Box 1738, Pittsfield, MA 01202, or Pittsfield Parade, c/o The Berkshire Eagle, 75 South Church St., Pittsfield, MA 01201.

Donations of $25 or more will receive a free parade poster.

The committee welcomes but must approve fundraising events. Call the parade headquarters at 413-447-7763 with questions and ideas.

TODAY'S GIFTS

Steven Valenti $100

Interprint Inc. $500

Adams Community Bank $1,000

Cavallero Plastics Inc. $1,000

Anonymous $20

East Coast Refinishing & Surface Stripping Inc. $300

Brazee & Huban $150

Pittsfield Precious Metals $150

Jim Cawse & Marietta Rapetti Cawse $50

Garfield & Bonnie Galant $50

Liz Thomas & Family $100

Debbie Storie $150

Berkshire United Way $500

Martin, Hochberg & Cianflone $1,500

John Sarkisian $100

Laurie Lambert $25

Nili Talis $25

Guinevere Griswold $25

Daniel Schenker $25

Courtney, Lee & Hamel PC $500

Pittsfield Lions Club $150

Brennan Moving and More $150

Bill & Rose Ann Sturgeon $50

Len & Laurie Robert $50

Catherine & Dick Roberts $40

The Martin Family $25

Floriana & John Fitzgerald $200

Peter & Kate Murphy $100

Marita & David Glodt $300

Sheila Irvin $25

Library Lady $25

John & Lorraine Tinger $25

Always a Great Parade $50

Ms. M. Patricia Fasce $50

Joann & Lee Hauge $25

In honor of Erica $25

In thanksgiving for my grandchildren, Madelyn & Drew Wendling and Calista May Dailey $50

Sheppard & Linda Faber $25

John & Kate Barber $50

Dick & Eric $100

Nancy & Ray $50

Michael Taylor $50

Grampies Hot Dogs $50

Haddad Auto Group $2,500

Pittsfield Pipers $1,500

O'Connell Oil Associates $500

The Hurwit Family $25

Nancy DeForest $25

Tammy Risley $25

Thank You for Our Great Parade $25

Cynthia Taylor $50

Greylock Insurance Agency $1,000

Greylock Federal Credit Union $1,500

Chris May Builders Inc. $100

Lt. John N. Truden VFW Post 448 $500

IN MEMORY OF

Glen Bean $50

Barbara Kurek, she loved the parade, From Richard Kurek $100

Keith Murray, from Sarah, Rick, Margaret, Joe, Annie & Cheryl $25

Ron Monteleone $50

Carolyn Eastland & Archie Dunham $50

My brother, Greg, and my parents, Kaygee & Jack Noonan, love Nancy and Ray $50

Joe & Ruth Melle $25

Our Aunts & Uncles who loved the parade, from Jeff & Gina $25

Linda Henderson, from Walt Henderson & family and friends $100

Mr. Joseph Poupore, Mrs. Lillian Poupore & Mrs. Margaret M. Gregory $126.44

Russell White, from Claudia & Peter $25

Frank & Barbara Russo and Frank & Sophi Vallone $25

My Daughter, Jennifer Beaudin $25

My Brother, Raymond R. Ely $20

Mildred Murray $25

Today's total: $16,406.44

Total to date: $51,230.68

To reach goal: $48,769.32

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all