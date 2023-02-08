<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: Fourth of July parade theme announced

The Pittsfield Parade Committee has selected "Stars, Stripes and Smiles in the Berkshires" as the theme of the 2023 Fourth of July Parade. The parade is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4. 

Parade meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month, with greater frequency closer to the event, at the Polish Falcons on Bel Air Avenue. Meetings are scheduled on Feb. 15; March 15; April 12 and 26; May 10, 17 and 31; and June 7, 14 and 28. Volunteers are welcome to attend.

The Parade Committee includes Peter Marchetti, president; Dick Murphy, vice president; Susan Rock, secretary; and Weslia Wheeler, treasurer; and Jill and Chuck Gianatasio, Kenneth Wheeler, April White, Rebecca Brien, Rick Grandbois, Peter White, Mike Rock, Jason Vivori, Claudia White, and Patrick Kelly.

At the annual meeting in November, Wheeler reported that the Oldies But Goodies fundraising show raised nearly $13,000, mostly through ticket sales. After expenses, the parade netted over $9,400, or almost 10 percent of its budget of $104,000. About 60 percent of the annual budget goes to marching bands and helium balloons.

Parade donations can be made via pittsfieldparade.com. Comments can be delivered by calling 413-447-7763 or through the website.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle.

