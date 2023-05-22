<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield Fourth of July Parade

Pittsfield: Parade fund receives $19K

PITTSFIELD — Fundraising for the Pittsfield Fourth of July Parade is underway. A total of $19,165 has been raised toward the Parade Committee's goal of $100,000.

The parade will step off at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, in downtown Pittsfield. This year's theme is "Stars, Stripes and Smiles — In the Berkshires."

Donations can be made online at pittsfieldparade.com, dropped off at The Eagle at the Clock Tower Business Park, or mailed to Pittsfield Parade Committee Inc., P.O. Box 1738, Pittsfield, MA 01202, or Pittsfield Parade, c/o The Berkshire Eagle, 75 South Church St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Donations of $25 or more will receive a free parade poster.

The committee welcomes but must approve fundraising events. Call the parade headquarters at 413-447-7763 with questions and ideas or attend one of the remaining parade planning meetings at 7 p.m. Wednesdays, May 31 and June 7, 14 and 28, at the Polish Falcon Club, 32 Bel Air Ave.

TODAY'S GIFTS

Chris & Tracey Richards $25

The Harringtons $25

Dr. Edward Helitzer $25

Carr Hardware $2,500

The Feigenbaum Foundation $5,000

David L. Smith $100

Apple & Albano PC $150

MacFarlane Office Products $150

Williams & Kingsley Auto Repair $750

Linda Kaufmann $250

Rebecca Fontaine $50

Chuck & Karen Varney $50

Thanks to parade volunteers and planners, from Jim Armstrong $50

Leonard Price $25

Ancestry Memorials Inc. $150

Wohrle's Food Warehouse $150

Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Homes $150

County Ambulance $1,500

Susan Stephenson $10

Anonymous $100

Brad $25

Barbara A. Mahony $50

Lee Audio 'N Security Inc. $150

L.P. Adams Co. Inc. $300

Pittsfield Vision Associates PC $300

Sheriff Thomas Bowler & the Deputies of Berkshire County $300

Berkshire Hills Coins & Jewelry Inc. $150

Renee Procopio - Melino $25

In honor of grandchildren, Olivia, Connor, Cami, Emilie & Serena $50

Dery Funeral Home $150

Carole & John Genzabella $125

Chris & Bob Faye $25

Susan & Bruce Shepardson $50

Smith, Watson & Co. LLP $300

Connie Metall $25

Diane & Tony Simonelli $25

Kathryn Jablonski $25

Marie & Patrick Gormalley $50

The McCormack Family $25

Thank you for every parade in the past & in the future $25

Pat Boudeau $25

Raymond Langlais $100

Judy & Don $50

Brian Wise $25

Tom & Judy Condron $40

Jim Ciullo $30

Paul & Carol Charow $30

Sandra & David Zink $30

Deborah Gallant $25

Love the Parade! The Shewcrafts $25

Thanks for keeping the "Spirit of Pittsfield Alive" $25

Nancy McNabb $25

Happy 4th from Donald Usher & William Briggs $500

Bill & Sue Seely $75

Duyle & Co. $100

Turner Auto Repair $50

The Baran Family $50

A King Francis $200

Hinsdale Lions Club $150

Roberts & Associates Realty Inc. $150

The Studley Press Inc. $50

GE Corporate $1,000

Beth & Joel Radsken $25

The Brien Center $500

Foresight Land Services Inc. $300

Johnson Ford $300

J.H. Maxymillian Inc. $1,000

Oliver Auto Body $150

S K Design Group Inc. $150

Jones Trophies $100

IN MEMORY OF

Parade Lovers, Mom & Bill, with love from Maryellen $200

Robert Bates $100

The Hotte, Hoffman & Keefe families, Love, Sandy $50

My husband Paul & son Peter Nixon $25

Dorothy Wilson, a longtime parade volunteer, Love, Sue & Gary Gulbranson $50

My brother, Jack Grady $25

George Bodnar & Tom Patton who loved the parade, from Cindy Bodnar $25

My son Jeff Hunt, who loved welcoming the bands on parade day $25

Today's today: $19,165

Total to date: $19,165

To reach goal: $80,835

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle.

