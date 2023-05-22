Pittsfield: Parade fund receives $19K

PITTSFIELD — Fundraising for the Pittsfield Fourth of July Parade is underway. A total of $19,165 has been raised toward the Parade Committee's goal of $100,000.
The parade will step off at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, in downtown Pittsfield. This year's theme is "Stars, Stripes and Smiles — In the Berkshires."
Donations can be made online at pittsfieldparade.com, dropped off at The Eagle at the Clock Tower Business Park, or mailed to Pittsfield Parade Committee Inc., P.O. Box 1738, Pittsfield, MA 01202, or Pittsfield Parade, c/o The Berkshire Eagle, 75 South Church St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Donations of $25 or more will receive a free parade poster.
The committee welcomes but must approve fundraising events. Call the parade headquarters at 413-447-7763 with questions and ideas or attend one of the remaining parade planning meetings at 7 p.m. Wednesdays, May 31 and June 7, 14 and 28, at the Polish Falcon Club, 32 Bel Air Ave.
TODAY'S GIFTS
Chris & Tracey Richards $25
The Harringtons $25
Dr. Edward Helitzer $25
Carr Hardware $2,500
The Feigenbaum Foundation $5,000
David L. Smith $100
Apple & Albano PC $150
MacFarlane Office Products $150
Williams & Kingsley Auto Repair $750
Linda Kaufmann $250
Rebecca Fontaine $50
Chuck & Karen Varney $50
Thanks to parade volunteers and planners, from Jim Armstrong $50
Leonard Price $25
Ancestry Memorials Inc. $150
Wohrle's Food Warehouse $150
Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Homes $150
County Ambulance $1,500
Susan Stephenson $10
Anonymous $100
Brad $25
Barbara A. Mahony $50
Lee Audio 'N Security Inc. $150
L.P. Adams Co. Inc. $300
Pittsfield Vision Associates PC $300
Sheriff Thomas Bowler & the Deputies of Berkshire County $300
Berkshire Hills Coins & Jewelry Inc. $150
Renee Procopio - Melino $25
In honor of grandchildren, Olivia, Connor, Cami, Emilie & Serena $50
Dery Funeral Home $150
Carole & John Genzabella $125
Chris & Bob Faye $25
Susan & Bruce Shepardson $50
Smith, Watson & Co. LLP $300
Connie Metall $25
Diane & Tony Simonelli $25
Kathryn Jablonski $25
Marie & Patrick Gormalley $50
The McCormack Family $25
Thank you for every parade in the past & in the future $25
Pat Boudeau $25
Raymond Langlais $100
Judy & Don $50
Brian Wise $25
Tom & Judy Condron $40
Jim Ciullo $30
Paul & Carol Charow $30
Sandra & David Zink $30
Deborah Gallant $25
Love the Parade! The Shewcrafts $25
Thanks for keeping the "Spirit of Pittsfield Alive" $25
Nancy McNabb $25
Happy 4th from Donald Usher & William Briggs $500
Bill & Sue Seely $75
Duyle & Co. $100
Turner Auto Repair $50
The Baran Family $50
A King Francis $200
Hinsdale Lions Club $150
Roberts & Associates Realty Inc. $150
The Studley Press Inc. $50
GE Corporate $1,000
Beth & Joel Radsken $25
The Brien Center $500
Foresight Land Services Inc. $300
Johnson Ford $300
J.H. Maxymillian Inc. $1,000
Oliver Auto Body $150
S K Design Group Inc. $150
Jones Trophies $100
IN MEMORY OF
Parade Lovers, Mom & Bill, with love from Maryellen $200
Robert Bates $100
The Hotte, Hoffman & Keefe families, Love, Sandy $50
My husband Paul & son Peter Nixon $25
Dorothy Wilson, a longtime parade volunteer, Love, Sue & Gary Gulbranson $50
My brother, Jack Grady $25
George Bodnar & Tom Patton who loved the parade, from Cindy Bodnar $25
My son Jeff Hunt, who loved welcoming the bands on parade day $25
Today's today: $19,165
Total to date: $19,165
To reach goal: $80,835