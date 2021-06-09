Berkshire Community College will be offering free college courses to Berkshire County high school juniors and seniors this summer and fall.
The wide variety of available courses includes acting, dance, music, math, conservation and ecology, computer programming, cooking and baking, accounting, history, philosophy, and many more.
Visit berkshirecc.edu/early-college for more information including a full list of courses offered and a registration form. Registrants must receive approval from their high school guidance counselors.
Students who currently have an IEP or 504 plan can contact Pamela Farron at pfarron@berkshirecc.edu.