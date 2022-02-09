Berkshire Community College is offering free English classes to Afghan evacuees in the Berkshires. Morning classes meet from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and evening classes meet from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 67 East St.
Daycare for children ages 5 and under is provided by CORI-checked volunteers from Jewish Family Services of Western Massachusetts.
A total of 21 students with varying levels of English skills can be accommodated and should expect to be in class six hours per week for six months. All students have access to a Chromebook, and all textbooks and materials are provided at no cost. There are no eligibility requirements.
Evacuees or volunteers can call Ana Suffish at 413-236-5260 or email asuffish@berkshirecc.edu for more information.