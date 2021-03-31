Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity is offering free tax preparation by certified volunteers at its main office, 314 Columbus Ave.
Tax documents can be dropped off at Habitat's no-contact site from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays or Thursdays, or 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays until May 10. No appointment is necessary.
The service is courtesy of the IRS's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. The VITA program provides free basic income tax return preparation to qualified individuals with basic returns making $57,000 or less.
Visit berkshirehabitat.org/vita or call a volunteer at 413-442-3184 for detailed information and a list of documents to drop off.