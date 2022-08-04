Pittsfield Shakespeare in the Park returns to the First Street Common for three weeks this month with performances of "The Comedy of Errors" at 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, Aug. 11 to 28.
The play, directed by Patrick Toole, includes a cast of 12 actors all playing multiple roles. It runs approximately 1.5 hours. Bring chairs or blankets and a picnic.
Popcorn and other refreshments will be provided by the Zion Lutheran Church. In the event of rain, the performance will be presented at Zion Lutheran Church, 74 First St.
Admission is free but donations will be accepted.
To learn more about Pittsfield Shakespeare in the Park and to donate to support this production, visit pittsfieldshakespeare.org.