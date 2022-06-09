Musicians, friends and family will come together at noon Sunday, June 12, at The Colonial Theatre to celebrate the life and career of the late David Grover, a beloved member of the community who performed for over 50 years.
Approximately 25 local and national musicians who shared the stage with Grover will perform songs written or inspired by him, and family members, former students and friends will pay tribute.
The event begins at noon with light food, drink and reminiscing with Kathy Jo Grover in The Garage, the musical tribute from 1 to 3 p.m. in the theater, and coffee and dessert from 3 to 4 p.m. in The Garage.
Tickets for this event are free and general admission. To reserve tickets, visit BerkshireTheatreGroup.org or contact the BTG Ticket Office at 413-997-4444.