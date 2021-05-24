Registration for the 30 in 30 fundraiser to benefit Literacy Volunteers of Berkshire County is open at runreg.com/30-in-30. People can choose to walk, run, hike, or bike 30 miles in 30 days. The event will run from June 1 to 30.
Registration will remain open through June 30. Cost is $30. At the completion of the fundraiser, a T-shirt commemorating the event will be mailed to all registrants.
LVBC has been providing free tutoring services to adults in reading, writing or speaking English for 41 years. Monies raised through this fundraiser will help support continued tutor trainings and purchases of various resources to aid tutors when they meet with their students.
For more information on LVBC’s activities and how to support the organization, visit lvobc.org, email at lvbc@bcn.net or call 413-499-9487.