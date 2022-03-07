The MountainOne Frosted Mug 5K race will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, March 13, at Zucchini’s Restaurant.
The fundraiser will benefit the family of Carter LaCasse, a local 8-year-old boy who was diagnosed with leukemia in December and has since been in Boston Children’s Hospital undergoing an aggressive chemotherapy treatment.
His mother, Crystal, has had to leave her teaching position at Pittsfield High School in order to stay with Carter during his treatment. They are slated to be in Boston for 16 more weeks, at least.
Donations are being accepted for the raffle. Raffle tickets can be purchased in advance at Berkshire Running Center or the day of the event. The raffle will be held at 1 p.m.
Registration for runners and walkers can be found at tinyurl.com/bde629uz.