Albany Berkshire Ballet will hold "Visions of Sugar Plums," an immersive fundraising performance event, from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at the Berkshire Hills Country Club to support a major costume update to the company's production of "The Nutcracker."
Along with food, live music and dance performance, attendees will get a glimpse into the process as designer Sam Meredith presents a preview of some of the new costumes for ABB's "The Nutcracker" as it returns to stages later this year.
Entertainment will include a debut live film screening of Eric Otto's original work "Cerelia," along with dancers Ruslan Sprague, Rachael Weber, Mila Krol, Luciella Curletti, and Lucy Gregg with performing choreography by Danielle Price.
Heavy hors d'oeuvres will be served, along with a cash bar. Unique themed gift baskets will be raffled off to help support the company's investment in new costumes.
At this event, ABB will also make a major announcement about the launch of a new community program funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, in conjunction with the city of Pittsfield.