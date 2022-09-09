The Elizabeth Freeman Center's fall fundraiser, "Rise Together for Safety & Justice," includes six walks scheduled across the county between Sept. 14 and 22 for those who want to take a stand against gender-based violence while raising funds to support the Elizabeth Freeman Center.
EFC is the county's frontline agency providing free, confidential services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.
Walks are scheduled as follows:
Great Barrington: 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Town Hall.
Lee: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, on the green next to Town Hall.
Williamstown: Noon Friday, Sept. 16, at Tunnel Street Cafe.
North Adams: 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at City Hall.
Pittsfield: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Persip Park, intersection of North Street and Columbus Avenue.
Lenox: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Roche Reading Park next to Lenox Library.
To register as an individual or a team or to donate to EFC, visit p2p.onecause.com/risetogether.
Almost $75,000 has been raised from underwriters, walkers, teams, and individual donors toward this year's goal of $125,000.
Information: 413-499-2425 or info@elizabethfreemancenter.org.