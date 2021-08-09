The General Electric Athletic Association has scheduled an election and annual membership meeting for Friday, Sept. 10, at the GEAA Clubhouse.

Polls will be open from noon to 6 p.m. The membership meeting will immediately follow the election.

Three director positions are up for election, all for three-year terms. Director nominees must be members for at least one year. 

Nominations close Aug. 20.

To make a nomination, contact any member of the board of directors or the GEAA office, or submit a letter signed by 15 GEAA members to the GEAA, 303 Crane Ave., Pittsfield, MA 01201.

Call 413-442-8333 to confirm membership status and eligibility to run for office and to vote. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Information: Hayden Bradley, 413-445-4307; Robert Fallon, 413-442-3755; or Craig Laurin, 413-443-3849.

