The General Electric Athletic Association has scheduled an election and annual membership meeting for Friday, Sept. 10, at the GEAA Clubhouse.
Polls will be open from noon to 6 p.m. The membership meeting will immediately follow the election.
Three director positions are up for election, all for three-year terms. Director nominees must be members for at least one year.
Nominations close Aug. 20.
To make a nomination, contact any member of the board of directors or the GEAA office, or submit a letter signed by 15 GEAA members to the GEAA, 303 Crane Ave., Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Call 413-442-8333 to confirm membership status and eligibility to run for office and to vote. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
Information: Hayden Bradley, 413-445-4307; Robert Fallon, 413-442-3755; or Craig Laurin, 413-443-3849.