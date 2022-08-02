The General Electric Athletic Association has scheduled an election and annual membership meeting for Friday, Sept. 9, at the GEAA clubhouse. Polls will be open from noon to 6 p.m.  The membership meeting will immediately follow the election.

Positions up for election include president, vice president, treasurer, secretary, all for two year terms, and three directors all for three year terms.

President and vice president nominees must be GEAA members for two years; treasurer, secretary and director nominees must be members for at least one year.

Nominations close Aug. 19. To make a nomination, contact any member of the board of directors or the GEAA office, or submit a letter signed by 15 GEAA members to the GEAA, 303 Crane Ave., Pittsfield, MA 01201.

Call 413-442-8333 to confirm membership status and eligibility to run for office and to vote. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Information: Hayden Bradley, 413-445-4307, or Craig Laurin, 413-242-4075.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

