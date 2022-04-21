Kelly A. Marion, chief executive officer of the Gladys Allen Brigham Community Center, will receive the "She Knows Where She’s Going Award" during the Ruth P. Boraski Celebration Evening on Thursday, May 5, at the Colonial Theater. The event benefits programs of Girls Inc. of the Berkshires.
Girls Inc. of the Berkshires, a core program of the Gladys Allen Brigham Community Center, has presented the the award annually since 1990. The award recognizes the achievements of women in the Berkshires and the contributions they make to the community and as role models for girls and young women.
Ten girls graduating from Berkshire County schools will also be awarded scholarships during the celebration. The scholarships are awarded through the Ruth P. Boraski Funds for Girls Inc. of the Berkshires, Berkshire Community College, Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, Rotary Club of Pittsfield, and Zonta Club of the Berkshires.
The evening will also highlight the Girls Inc. Eureka! Program and Girls Inc. Discovery Program.
For more information, visit brighamcenter.org/girls-inc.