The Women of Color Giving Circle of the Berkshires will be hosting its annual community Kwanzaa Celebration virtually at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29. This year’s event is being presented in collaboration with the Berkshire County branch of the NAACP, Berkshire Black Economic Council, Clinton Church Restoration, and Westside Legends.
Kwanzaa, a non-religious celebration held Dec. 26 through Jan. 1, celebrates African and African-American culture, with an emphasis on seven principles geared towards uplift and empowerment.
This year’s theme is Umoja, which means unity in Swahili. The event lineup will include music by the Misty Blues Band and Warren Dews; the lighting of the candles; and remarks from Malia Lazu, a social justice leader, entrepreneur and lecturer in Technological Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Strategic Management Group at the MIT Sloan School of Management.
The event is free, but registration is required at tinyurl.com/y9mtcm9h.