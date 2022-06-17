Goodwill Industries of the Berkshires and Southern Vermont has been awarded a $25,000 grant from the Feigenbaum Foundation that will be applied toward the cost of a much-needed roof replacement at Goodwill’s headquarters, warehouse and training center at 158 Tyler St.
According to David Twiggs, Goodwill’s president and chief executive officer, the roof is leaking in a number of places and has been an ongoing challenge that has significantly limited the amount of usable space in the building.
“It has impacted warehouse operations and available space for our job skills training programs, which are essential components of our mission,” Twiggs said.
The large building on Tyler Street houses Goodwill’s administrative offices and its 25-member warehouse production team, which processes donations to be sold in Goodwill’s retail stores in the Berkshires.
This year, the nonprofit organization was awarded $200,000 for infrastructure improvements by the city of Pittsfield through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The funds will be put towards the cost of the roof replacement, which is estimated to be $400,000.