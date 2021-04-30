The Pittsfield Education Foundation has partnered with KJ Nosh Catering for Food for Thought, a takeout dine-to-donate fundraising event for the foundation. Nosh Boxes are dinners for two containing an assortment of hors d’oeuvre style cuisine prepared by Chef Mike Mongeon.
Two box menus are available including a vegetarian/gluten-free option. Orders are being accepted through Sunday, May 9, at tinyurl.com/yce54kfw.
Pickup will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 14, at KJ Nosh Catering, 339 Tyler St., at the corner of Tyler and Pine streets. Face masks are required.